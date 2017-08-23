Juddmonte International: Ulysses wins by two lengths under Jim Crowley

Ulysses defeated Aidan O’Brien’s Churchill in the final furlong

Champion jockey Jim Crowley rode Ulysses to victory in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The 4-1 shot claimed his second Group One win of the season as veteran trainer Sir Michael Stoute earned a record sixth win in the race.

Having finished second in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the four-year-old beat 5-2 favourite Churchill, trained by Aiden O'Brien, in the final furlong.

"It all went so smoothly," said Stoute.

"There was not a blip out there. This is his best performance so far."

2,000 Guineas winner Churchill and jockey Ryan Moore battled with James Doyle on Barney Roy for much of the race, but Crowley timed it perfectly to win by two lengths.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Ulysses demonstrated himself a racehorse of the highest calibre as he gave Michael Stoute yet another success in this ever-significant prize.

The best form around was represented and - by winning so comprehensively - he can fairly be called the best colt in Europe. The best female horse, Enable - Ulysses' conqueror in the King George at Ascot - races in this week's Yorkshire Oaks.

An idea of the upward curve of this horse comes from Stoute, who described him with the relatively modest adjective "admirable" after the Eclipse, but this time the beaming smile said "superstar", and he'd know one.