Juddmonte International Stakes: Ulysses and Barney Roy to meet again at York

Ulysses and Barney Roy
Ulysses, ridden by Jim Crowley, won the Eclipse from Barney Roy and James Doyle at Sandown in July

Ulysses and Barney Roy are to meet in a rematch of their Coral-Eclipse duel at Juddmonte's International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The pair, who thrilled fans in a tight finish at Sandown last month, lead the field of seven.

The line-up for the mile-and-a-quarter race also includes Aidan O'Brien's Guineas winner Churchill.

Barney Roy has not raced since Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses took the Eclipse victory by a nose.

O'Brien is also represented by Cliffs Of Moher, who was second in the Investec Derby.

Shutter Speed, Decorated Knight and My Dream Boat complete the list.

