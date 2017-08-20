Davy Russell: Irish jockey appears to strike horse on head before race

Davy Russell, riding Lord Windermere, won a thrilling Cheltenham Gold Cup at 20-1 by edging On His Own in a photo-finish

Jockey Davy Russell is under investigation after footage appeared to show him striking a horse on the back of the head moments before a race.

Russell, 38, appeared to aim a blow with his right hand while on board Kings Dolly, after the horse pulled up at a pre-race 'show' hurdle.

The incident took place at the Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Tramore on Friday.

"We will examine whatever footage is available," said Denis Egan, chief executive of the Irish Turf Club.

"We will then decide then whether or not any rules have been broken."

The race-day stewards were not aware of the matter but footage appeared on social media.

