William Buick: Jockey out for at least six weeks after fall at Arlington

William Buick
William Buick was born in Norway and holds both British and Danish citizenship

Jockey William Buick will be sidelined for at least six weeks after being injured in a fall in the United States.

He was unseated as Royal Ascot winner Permian was fatally injured after coming last in the Secretariat Stakes at Arlington on 12 August.

Buick, 29, suffered a compression of his T12 vertebrae and he will be assessed again in six weeks.

"I have plenty of respect for the injury and I realise how lucky I have been," he said.

Buick is one of the leading jockeys in Britain, and a retained rider for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team.

Permian, trained by Mark Johnston, suffered a broken leg and was put down.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired