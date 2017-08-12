Shergar Cup: Great Britain and Ireland win with Fran Berry top jockey at Ascot

Fran Berry celebrates after winning the final race on Golden Apollo

Great Britain and Ireland have been crowned the victorious team in the 2017 Shergar Cup at Ascot.

Fran Berry's winning ride aboard the Tim Easterby-trained Golden Apollo in the concluding six-furlong sprint clinched victory for the home team.

They triumphed with 86 points ahead of the Rest of the World side on 67.

Berry also won aboard Great Hall for trainer Mick Quinn, and the double secured him the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award for top jockey.

"This day is important," said Irishman Berry. "You get a big family crowd here, race-goers of the future, and if you can get the youngsters interested at a young age, it is only going to have a knock-on effect for racing in the future."

The Shergar Cup is contested by three-strong teams from Great Britain and Ireland, the Rest of the World, Europe and an all-female team, The Girls.

Spencer claims 2,000th win

Pioneering jockey Michelle Payne pulled out of the event earlier on Saturday because of illness.

The Australian, who is the only woman to ride a Melbourne Cup winner, was replaced in The Girls team by Hollie Doyle.

Doyle was a narrow runner-up aboard Sir Robert Cheval in the opening Shergar Cup Dash, won by GB and Ireland captain Jamie Spencer on the Dean Ivory-trained favourite Stake Acclaim.

The win by a neck gave Spencer the 2,000th British flat-racing success of his career and the 37-year-old said: "It's only a figure, but it's good to get there."

Captain Spencer cracks open the champagne after his team's victory

Final team points

Great Britain and Ireland 86

Rest of the World 67

Europe 64

The Girls 23

Top jockey standings

Fran Berry (GBI) 37

Jamie Spencer (GBI) 32

Alexander Pietsch (Eur) 31

Anthony Delpech (ROW) 30

Kerrin McEvoy (ROW) 27

Adrie de Vries (Eur) 27

Neil Callan (GBI) 17

Hollie Doyle (Girls) 10

Keita Tosaki (ROW) 10

Emma-Jayne Wilson (Girls) 10

Umberto Rispoli (EUR) 6

Hayley Turner (Girls) 3