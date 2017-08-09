Champions Day: Enable tops entry list for Britain's richest race day

Frankie Dettori rode Enable to her three big-race victories this year

Enable heads the list of entries for this year's Champions Day, Britain's richest race day, at Ascot.

The John Gosden-trained filly took the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last month, to add to wins in the English and Irish Oaks.

She is one of 49 horses entered for the Champion Stakes, with last year's winner Almanzor among potential rivals.

A total of £4.3m prize money will be awarded in the five championship events on Champions Day on 21 October.

Europe's top 10 horses are all set to compete, with 242 entries overall.

Enable is also entered in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and Gosden says "all possibilities are open".

The filly is due to make her next appearance in September's Yorkshire Oaks while the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe has been pencilled in as Enable's primary autumn target.

Almanzor has not yet run this year, but is set to make a return before a final decision on his fitness will be made by trainer Jean-Claude Rouget.

Other Champion Stakes contenders include French-trained colt Zarak and Coral-Eclipse one-two Ulysses and Barney Roy.

Aidan O'Brien is the trainer with the most entries on Champions Day with contenders in the 10-furlong showpiece including Winter, Churchill and Highland Reel.

Champions Day provides the climax to the Qipco British Champions Series which features 35 Flat races staged at 10 of the UK's leading racecourses.