Glorious Goodwood: Lancelot Du Lac takes surprise victory in Stewards' Cup

Frankie Dettori and Lancelot Du Lac
Dettori also won the 2015 Stewards' Cup on Magical Memory
Qatar Goodwood Festival
Venue: Goodwood racecourse Dates: 1-5 August
Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Frankie Dettori took a surprise victory on the 25-1 shot Lancelot Du Lac in the Stewards' Cup on the fifth and final day of flat racing's Goodwood Festival.

Dettori rode the Dean Ivory-trained horse to the far rail before leading all the way in the 26-runner race.

The seven-year-old eventually won by three-quarters of a length from Aeolus in second with Upstaging third.

"I did not expect it, but Dean was very sweet on him. I bagged the rail, and he kept on galloping," said Dettori.

