Glorius Goodwood: Battaash wins King George Stakes
|Qatar Goodwood Festival
|Venue: Goodwood racecourse Dates: 1-5 August
|Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website
Battaash eased to sprint victory with a brilliant display in the King George Stakes at Glorius Goodwood.
The Jim Crowley ridden three-year-old impressed in his Group Two debut, having dominated from the front in last month's Coral Charge at Sandown.
The 9-2 shot finished two and a quarter lengths clear of 9-4 favourite Profitable, who was second.
Marsha was in third, but two-time winner of the race Take Cover ended fourth despite a quick start.
Analysis
BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght
The feeling that a new star is emerging amongst the leading British-trained sprinters continues, as the very speedy Battaash positively swept aside his rivals again.
Perhaps the most surprising thing about this easy success - which followed two straightforward wins at Sandown, one of them smashing the course record time - was his odds.
Conventional wisdom beforehand went that the rain-softened going wouldn not suit. But Battaash - described by his trainer as a "bull in a china shop" aged two - has matured in all areas, including his ground preference, it seems.