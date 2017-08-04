Glorius Goodwood: Battaash wins King George Stakes

Battaash
Battaash (in blue) has won four out of his eight races
Qatar Goodwood Festival
Venue: Goodwood racecourse Dates: 1-5 August
Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Battaash eased to sprint victory with a brilliant display in the King George Stakes at Glorius Goodwood.

The Jim Crowley ridden three-year-old impressed in his Group Two debut, having dominated from the front in last month's Coral Charge at Sandown.

The 9-2 shot finished two and a quarter lengths clear of 9-4 favourite Profitable, who was second.

Marsha was in third, but two-time winner of the race Take Cover ended fourth despite a quick start.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

The feeling that a new star is emerging amongst the leading British-trained sprinters continues, as the very speedy Battaash positively swept aside his rivals again.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this easy success - which followed two straightforward wins at Sandown, one of them smashing the course record time - was his odds.

Conventional wisdom beforehand went that the rain-softened going wouldn not suit. But Battaash - described by his trainer as a "bull in a china shop" aged two - has matured in all areas, including his ground preference, it seems.

