Glorious Goodwood: Here Comes When wins Sussex Stakes

The Andrew Balding-trained Here Comes When battled his way to the front, ridden by champion jockey Jim Crowley

Qatar Goodwood Festival Venue: Goodwood racecourse Dates: 1-5 August Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Here Comes When edged out Ribchester in a surprise victory in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood after Churchill was withdrawn before the race.

Pre-race favourite Ribchester rallied late but struggled in wet conditions as Here Comes When, a 20-1 shot, won the £1m Group One race, known as the 'Duel on the Downs'.

Lightning Spear was third.

Churchill, the dual 2000 Guineas winner, was withdrawn after persistent rain changed the going to soft.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien told ITV Sport before the race: "We came here wanting to run and are extremely disappointed but the year is long and hopefully there will be other chances. It is a pity."

Ribchester, trained by Richard Fahey and part of Sheikh Mohammed's resurgent Godolphin string, was successful in this season's Lockinge Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes, but missed out on the chance to complete a Group One hat-trick.

Analysis

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

A fabulous result for the Here Comes When team, but not a very meaningful one in the scheme of things because of the weather.

Torrential rain tore the guts out of the day for race-goers, and, by turning the going so soft and causing the defection of Churchill, it tore the guts out of the race too.

Here Comes When loves these wet conditions, and is always promising to pop up when no-one much is expecting it, and that's what's happened.

Credit to Ribchester, who rallied late on after losing the lead but failed by a neck.