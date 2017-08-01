Glorious Goodwood: Stradivarius beats favourite Big Orange in Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius also won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot earlier this year

Stradivarius won the Goodwood Cup as favourite Big Orange missed out on a record third successive victory.

Jockey Andrea Atzeni rode the John Gosden trained three-year-old to victory in the two-mile race, which has been upgraded to Group One status.

Big Orange, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was looking to become the first horse in Goodwood's 205-year history to win the £500,000 race three years in a row.

"Coming in I thought Big Orange was the one to beat," said Atzeni.

It was a third success on Tuesday for the 26-year-old Italian jockey as Stradivarius finished ahead of Big Orange in second and Desert Skyline in third.

"It's a great day," Atzeni, who also rode winners in the Lennox Stakes and the Qatar Vintage Stakes, told ITV.

Trainer Gosden added: "He's not the biggest of horses and it was a bit rough on the first bend. He didn't panic and it opened up for us. He's a lovely little horse."

Double Trigger has come the closest to claiming three Goodwood Cup wins on the bounce, having been successful three times in four years - 1995, 1997 and 1998.