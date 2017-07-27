Yarmouth: Winner Mandarin Princess was actually stablemate Millie's Kiss

Breaking news

An investigation is to be carried out after the 'wrong horse' won a race at Great Yarmouth at odds of 50-1.

The two-year-old Mandarin Princess, trained by Charlie McBride, was declared winner of the race at 13:40 BST after beating favourite Fyre Cay.

But a scan afterwards identified the horse as three-year-old stablemate Millie's Kiss, who had been due to run in a later race.

Stewards referred the matter to the British Horseracing Authority.

Some bookmakers have said they will pay out on the horses finishing first and second.

More to follow

