King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes: Dual Oaks winner Enable to feature

Flat racing's dual Oaks winner Enable will line up in Saturday's high-summer showpiece, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The John Gosden-trained filly was ridden by Frankie Dettori to Oaks success at Epsom and in Ireland.

Enable is favourite ahead of last year's winner Highland Reel.

The three-year-old will face a host of older horses in one of the principal clashes of the season between the Classic generation and its elders.

As well as Highland Reel and Gosden's Jack Hobbs, both aged five, the four-year-olds Idaho and Ulysses, the recent Eclipse Stakes winner, are all due to take part.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Enable's owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, told BBC Sport: "Enable had a little blow [on the gallops] yesterday, and everyone was happy.

"She's fine this morning so she'll be declared for the race tomorrow."