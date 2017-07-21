Haydock: Stalls handler in intensive care, racing abandoned after incident

Racing was called off before the fourth race at the Merseyside course

Racing at Haydock was abandoned on Friday after an incident which left a stalls handler in intensive care.

The injured man was taken to Whiston Hospital by air ambulance after being run over by the mobile starting stalls.

"He's been been flown to hospital off site in an air ambulance, so we've abandoned racing," said clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright.

The incident involving the stalls, from which horses begin races, happened before the race due off at 15:30 BST.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority said: "The stewards held an enquiry following a report from the starters that a member of the stalls team had been injured prior to race four.

"They interviewed both starters and the clerk of the course, who was representing the racecourse executive.

"The clerk of the course stated that the racecourse executive had taken the decision to abandon the remainder of the day's racing as the police had been informed of the accident and were due to arrive to conduct their enquiries."

A decision has yet to be made about whether the meeting scheduled for Saturday evening takes place.

Importance of stalls handlers

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

The so-called 'stalls handlers' are some of the most important people at Flat racing fixtures because they are responsible for loading the runners into the stalls before each start.

It is perilous work with all those hooves and the horses and jockeys having to be put into relatively confined spaces, but I've never heard before of anyone being 'run over'.

The same units of stalls are used for each race, and they're towed around to the various starts depending on the distance of each race.