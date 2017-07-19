Ana O'Brien: Injured Irish jockey out for 'three to four months' after heavy fall

Ana O'Brien rode for her father Aidan in this year's English and Irish Derbys

Irish jockey Ana O'Brien is expected to be out for three or four months after suffering fractured vertebrae in her neck and back in a fall on Tuesday.

O'Brien, 21, was airlifted to hospital after being injured when her mount Druid's Cross slipped up and fell fatally during a race at Killarney.

The jockey, a daughter of star trainer Aidan O'Brien, also suffered fractured cheek bones in the fall.

Druid's Cross was trained by the jockey's brother Joseph.

The injured jockey has a fractured C1 vertebra in her neck and T6 in her back, as well as fractured cheek bones bilaterally, but Dr Adrian McGoldrick, chief medical officer for the Irish Turf Club, was able to issue more positive news on Wednesday.

"She has had her MRI scans and Professor Paul Redmond, the head of department at Cork University Hospital, has looked at them and confirmed that she does not need surgery," said McGoldrick.

"They will continue to review her facial injuries."

McGoldrick added that he expected O'Brien to be out of action for three to four months.

O'Brien secured her first race win in 2013 at 16 and rode for her father in this year's English Derby and Irish Derby.