Irish Oaks: Enable wins at Curragh to become dual Oaks winner

Frankie Dettori has completed a classic double on Enable

Frankie Dettori rode Enable to victory in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh to complete a classic double, having also won the Epsom Oaks last month.

The 2-5 favourite overhauled long-time leader Bengala to romp home by five and a half lengths from Rain Goddess (7/1), with Eziyra (20/1) third.

The hugely impressive Enable became the 14th horse to secure an Oaks double.

For trainer John Gosden, it was his second Irish Oaks success and a sixth Irish classic triumph.

It was a scintillating display from Gosden's filly who put her rivals to the sword to become the first horse to complete the English-Irish Oaks double since Snow Fairy seven years ago.

The daughter of Nathaniel travelled strongly throughout in the hands of Dettori, who made sure he was back from a spell on the sidelines with injury in time for this ride.

She was given a nice lead into the race by the front-running Bengala and Dettori was happy to commit for home halfway up the home straight.

"Enable is a very special filly and it was so important to ride her - she is a true professional and I think she has improved since Epsom," said the winning jockey.

"She has a good turn of foot and put the race to bed," he added.

The winner's stablemate, Coronet, made some late headway to finish fourth.