Irish Oaks: Enable wins at Curragh to become dual Oaks winner

Frankie Dettori has completed a classifc double on Enable
Frankie Dettori has completed a classic double on Enable

Frankie Dettori rode Enable to victory in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh to complete a classic double, having also won the Epsom Oaks last month.

The 2-5 favourite overhauled long-time leader Bengala to romp home by five and a half lengths from Rain Goddess (7/1), with Eziyra (20/1) third.

The hugely impressive Enable became the 14th horse to secure an Oaks double.

For trainer John Gosden, it was his second Irish Oaks success and a sixth Irish classic triumph.

It was a scintillating display from Gosden's filly who put her rivals to the sword to become the first horse to complete the English-Irish Oaks double since Snow Fairy seven years ago.

The daughter of Nathaniel travelled strongly throughout in the hands of Dettori, who made sure he was back from a spell on the sidelines with injury in time for this ride.

She was given a nice lead into the race by the front-running Bengala and Dettori was happy to commit for home halfway up the home straight.

"Enable is a very special filly and it was so important to ride her - she is a true professional and I think she has improved since Epsom," said the winning jockey.

"She has a good turn of foot and put the race to bed," he added.

The winner's stablemate, Coronet, made some late headway to finish fourth.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired