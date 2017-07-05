Ryan Moore: Flat Jockey rides 2,000th British winner

Ryan Moore
Moore, now 33, rode his first ever winner as a 16-year-old over jumps in 2000

Jockey Ryan Moore clocked up his 2,000th Flat winner in Britain with victory at Kempton on Wednesday night.

The three-time champion reached the landmark on 8-15 favourite Billesdon Brook before completing the double aboard 10-11 favourite Gibbs Hill.

Frankie Dettori and Joe Fanning are the only Flat jockeys currently competing to have ridden more British winners.

The all-time record is held by Sir Gordon Richards, a 26-time champion who recorded 4,870 victories.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired