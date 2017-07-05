Ryan Moore: Flat Jockey rides 2,000th British winner
Jockey Ryan Moore clocked up his 2,000th Flat winner in Britain with victory at Kempton on Wednesday night.
The three-time champion reached the landmark on 8-15 favourite Billesdon Brook before completing the double aboard 10-11 favourite Gibbs Hill.
Frankie Dettori and Joe Fanning are the only Flat jockeys currently competing to have ridden more British winners.
The all-time record is held by Sir Gordon Richards, a 26-time champion who recorded 4,870 victories.