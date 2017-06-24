BBC Sport - Ulster Derby success for favourite Clongowes at Down Royal
Ulster Derby success for favourite Clongowes
- From the section Horse Racing
The Jim Bolger-trained Clongowes impresses in winning the Ulster Derby at Down Royal on Saturday.
Ronan Whelan kept the 3-1 favourite close to the lead before a late burst clinched a first career win for Clongowes.
Wingingit was the fastest finisher to take second spot with Tilly's Chilli third.
