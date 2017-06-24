Ulster Derby: Favourite Clongowes eases to Down Royal win

Ronan Whelan rides Clongowes to an Ulster Derby success at Down Royal
Ronan Whelan guided favourite Clongowes to a comfortable victory in Saturday's Ulster Derby at Down Royal.

The Jim Bolger-trained 3-1 shot shared the lead with Finn McCool in the early stages before going clear to secure a first race success.

Wingingit finished strongly to take second while Tilly's Chilli was third - both were 9-2.

"I hoped he would get the job done so I'm relieved more than anything," said jockey Whelan.

Clongowes had been placed in his previous five races but finally made it to the winner's enclosure at the Co Antrim venue.

"It's nice as he's been hitting the crossbar a lot so it's great to finally get the win," added Whelan.

"I was always close to the pace and didn't want him to have too much to do at the finish.

"He was nicely weighted but it always takes a good horse to win this race."

