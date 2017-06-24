Royal Ascot 2017: The Tin Man wins Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Winning jockey Tom Queally with The Tin Man after Ascot win

The Tin Man won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot for trainer James Fanshawe and jockey Tom Queally.

Queally, who guided the legendary Frankel to all 14 of his wins, produced a top-class ride on the 9-2 chance.

The winner survived a stewards' inquiry into bumping in the late stages, with Tasleet second and Limato third.

The Queen left Royal Ascot without a winner this week as her horse Dartmouth finished fourth in the Hardwicke Stakes behind winner Idaho.

After a thrilling finish and inquiry, The Tin Man - who had won over course and distance on British Champions Day in October - emerged winner of the Group One six-furlong sprint.

"I'm a very relieved man and I'm very grateful to The Tin Man for putting up a fantastic performance, to Tom, who gave him a great ride, and everyone back at home," said Fanshawe.

Idaho and September win for O'Brien

Idaho (9-2), ridden by Seamie Heffernan, was a sixth victory of the week for Aidan O'Brien as he became leading trainer for the eighth time.

Last year's winner Dartmouth, partnered by Moore, was bidding to win the race for the second year running and give Her Majesty a 24th Royal Ascot victory.

But after looking well primed turning into the straight roared on by a 70,000 crowd, he faded to finish fourth and leave trainer Sir Michael Stoute still seeking a record 76th victory at the Royal meeting.

Moore kept his cool after a slow start aboard September (11-8 favourite) to win the opening Chesham Stakes for O'Brien.

September is now the general 6-1 favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas after an impressive victory.

The 25-1 chance Snoano, bred by former champion jockey Willie Carson, won the Wolferton Handicap under jockey David Allan for trainer Tim Easterby.