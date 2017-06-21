Royal Ascot 2017: Highland Reel wins Prince of Wales's Stakes for Aidan O'Brien

Highland Reel is cooled down with water after his sixth Group One win

Highland Reel showed his class to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The 9-4 shot, ridden by Ryan Moore, fought past runner-up Decorated Knight, with Ulysses in third.

Highland Reel, a globetrotter who has won on three continents, prevailed by one and a quarter lengths for the sixth Group One victory of his career.

Coming 19 days after his Coronation Cup win at Epsom, it was O'Brien's first success of the 2017 Royal meeting.

There were two French victories earlier in the day with Qemah winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes after Le Brivido took the Jersey Stakes.

Battling victory for Highland Reel

Highland Reel showed his toughness once again as he secured a victory which took his career prize money to just short of the £6m mark.

The five-year-old sat on the heels of early leader Scottish but was briefly passed by Ulysses and Decorated Knight before battling back.

"He's an incredible horse. He has pace, courage, tactical speed," said O'Brien.

Highland Reel won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last year and later in 2016 landed the Breeders' Cup Turf in the United States.

Moore said: "This lad has been everywhere but he keeps coming back. He's so tough, he's got a marvellous attitude."

Jack Hobbs, the 2-1 favourite, looked to be in contention but faded to finish last.

Moore and O'Brien celebrate after Highland Reel's eighth career win

Analysis

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

I won't be the only person kicking myself for not having a few quid on Highland Reel.

Not only were there doubts over the good to firm going and the mile and a quarter distance for Jack Hobbs, but Highland Reel is almost always simply magnificent.

Whatever the continent - he's won in the US and Hong Kong too - and whatever the drama (he arrived at Epsom with just minutes to spare before taking the Coronation Cup), this horse can be relied upon practically always to perform.

That's nearly £6m in prize money, thus making him Aidan O'Brien's biggest earner.