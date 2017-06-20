Royal Ascot 2017: Barney Roy wins as Churchill fourth in St James's Palace Stakes

Jockey James Doyle celebrates after winning on Barney Roy

Barney Roy caused an upset on day one of the Royal Ascot meeting to win the St James's Palace Stakes as favourite Churchill finished fourth.

The 5-2 winner, ridden by James Doyle for trainer Richard Hannon, won from Lancaster Bomber in a course record.

It completed an opening-day Group One double for the triumphant owners, Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team, after Ribchester took the Queen Anne Stakes.

Meanwhile, filly Lady Aurelia landed the King's Stand Stakes.

Barney Roy was runner-up in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May to Churchill, who went on to win the Irish version.

But Hannon's colt proved the better of the two this time, scoring by a length, with stablemate Thunder Snow in third as the Aidan O'Brien-trained Churchill finished out of the places.

Doyle put his finger to his lips as he passed the winning post - with victory doubly pleasant as it came weeks after Saeed bin Suroor, another Godolphin trainer, had complained of having the jockey imposed on him.

The internal strife at Godolphin, which saw chief executive John Ferguson depart, was a memory and the jockey said: "It's been an up-and-down season and when I knew I'd got the ride on this fellow, I was pretty excited."

Ribchester wins as records broken

Favourite Ribchester, ridden by William Buick for trainer Richard Fahey, got the Godolphin ball rolling.

The 11-10 chance won in a course record for the straight mile - 40 years to the day since Sheikh Mohammed celebrated his first winner as an owner.

Ribchester won by a length and a quarter from Mutakayvef, with Deauville in third.

"He has to be the best horse I have ever trained," Fahey said. "He broke the track record here today and that's not being disrespectful to the others, but he is just exceptional."

Michelle Payne, the only female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, was fifth of the 16 runners on 66-1 outsider Kaspersky as the rider made her Ascot debut.

Rajasinghe (11-1) set another course record, when winning the Coventry Stakes for two-year-old horses.

Jockey Stevie Donohoe, riding for trainer Richard Spencer, got the best of a photo finish from runner-up Headway.

Lady is a champ

Lady Aurelia won at Ascot under John Velazquez, who replaced Frankie Dettori

Lady Aurelia ran out a dominant Royal Ascot winner for the second year running.

The 7-2 shot, who won the Queen Mary Stakes last year, landed the King's Stand Stakes this time by three lengths from Profitable for American trainer Wesley Ward.

Winning jockey John Velazquez had few worries as he stepped in for the injured Frankie Dettori.

Ward said: "Lady Aurelia is very special. To win like this, to duplicate what she did last year - a once-in-a-lifetime horse."

Analysis

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Wow. Lady Aurelia blew away her rivals in spectacular style to show herself the "world-class sprinter" Wesley Ward told BBC Sport that she was in the run-up.

Ironically, her time was 0.01 seconds outside the course record, so was the only one of the major races not to break the clock. But this was a three-length win, so what would have happened if she had been pressed?

You had to feel for Frankie Dettori. OK, he has won many Royal Ascot races, but being ruled out of such a plum ride on the morning of the race must be galling.

Mullins and Moore strike again

Thomas Hobson, the 4-1 favourite trained by Willie Mullins, won the Ascot Stakes under a cool ride from Ryan Moore.

Mullins is more associated with jump than flat racing but took this race with Moore for the third time in six years, and said afterwards that he would aim the Rich Ricci-owned winner at the Melbourne Cup in November.