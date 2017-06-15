Michelle Payne: Melbourne Cup-winning jockey set for Royal Ascot debut

Payne became a household name in Australia after her Melbourne Cup win in November 2015

Jockey Michelle Payne is looking forward to her debut at Royal Ascot next week, after serious injury ruled her out of last year's event.

Payne - the first female rider to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015 - required surgery on her pancreas during a month-long stay in hospital in May 2016.

The Australian, 31, rides Kaspersky in Tuesday's Queen Anne Stakes.

"Kaspersky is in fantastic order. He is not the worst horse and it will be very exciting to have a go," she said.

"I have been riding for 16 years now and have learnt to deal with nerves before a race. The main thing is to prepare as much as you can and do your best when the time comes."

A Group Two winner in Germany, Kaspersky finished second in a Nottingham handicap last time out.

Payne made history in November 2015 by winning the Melbourne Cup on 100-1 shot Prince Of Penzance. She was injured last year when she was dislodged from her mount Dutch Lodge at Mildura racecourse.