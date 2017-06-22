Royal Ascot 2017: Race schedule and BBC coverage

2016 winner Order of St George will be defending the Gold Cup on Thursday

The five-day Royal Ascot meeting from 20-24 June includes eight Group One races, with the feature race starting at 16:20 BST each day.

There are six races on all five days, with the main attraction being the Gold Cup on Thursday.

The historic meeting, now in its 306th year, attracts 300,000 spectators over five days, with the Queen the guest of honour.

The Queen has had 23 Royal Ascot winners as an owner and has not missed a day of the meeting since her coronation in 1953.

There will be commentary of the first four races each day live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus text updates from BBC Berkshire.

Full race schedule

(All times BST, distances in miles and furlongs):

Tuesday, 20 June

Barney Roy in Godolphin treble - day one round-up.

14:30: Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m - Ribchester 11-10 fav

15:05: Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f - Rajasinghe 11-1

15:40: King's Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f - Lady Aurelia 7-2

16:20: St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) old mile - Barney Roy 5-2

17:00: Ascot Stakes (handicap) 2 1/2m - Thomas Hobson 4-1 fav

17:35: Windsor Castle Stakes 5f - Sound And Silence 16-1

Crowds always gather for the arrival of the Queen and her family

Wednesday, 21 June

Highland Reel wins Prince of Wales's Stakes - day two round-up.

14:30: Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f - Le Brivido 2-1 fav

15:05: Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f - Heartache 5-1

15:40: Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m - Qemah 5-2 fav

16:20: Prince of Wales's Stakes 1 1/4 m - Highland Reel 9-4

17:00: Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m - Zhui Feng

17:35: Sandringham Handicap 1m - Con Te Partiro 20-1

Hats are the feature of Thursday's Ladies' Day

Thursday, 22 June

14:30: Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

15:05: Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1 1/4m

15:40: Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1½m

16:20: Gold Cup (Group 1) 2 1/2m

17:00: Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m

17:35: King George V Stakes 1½m

There are 30 races in total during the five days

Friday, 23 June

14:30: Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

15:05: King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1½m

15:40: Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

16:20: Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 1m

17:00: Queen's Vase (Group 2) 2m

17:35: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes 1½m

Saturday, 24 June

14:30: Chesham Stakes 7f

15:05: Wolferton Rated Stakes 1 1/4m

15:40: Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1½m

16:20: Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

17:00: Wokingham Stakes 6f

17:35: Queen Alexandra Stakes 2m, 6f