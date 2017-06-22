Royal Ascot 2017: Race schedule and BBC coverage
The five-day Royal Ascot meeting from 20-24 June includes eight Group One races, with the feature race starting at 16:20 BST each day.
There are six races on all five days, with the main attraction being the Gold Cup on Thursday.
The historic meeting, now in its 306th year, attracts 300,000 spectators over five days, with the Queen the guest of honour.
The Queen has had 23 Royal Ascot winners as an owner and has not missed a day of the meeting since her coronation in 1953.
There will be commentary of the first four races each day live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus text updates from BBC Berkshire.
Full race schedule
(All times BST, distances in miles and furlongs):
Tuesday, 20 June
Barney Roy in Godolphin treble - day one round-up.
14:30: Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m - Ribchester 11-10 fav
15:05: Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f - Rajasinghe 11-1
15:40: King's Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f - Lady Aurelia 7-2
16:20: St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) old mile - Barney Roy 5-2
17:00: Ascot Stakes (handicap) 2 1/2m - Thomas Hobson 4-1 fav
17:35: Windsor Castle Stakes 5f - Sound And Silence 16-1
Wednesday, 21 June
Highland Reel wins Prince of Wales's Stakes - day two round-up.
14:30: Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f - Le Brivido 2-1 fav
15:05: Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f - Heartache 5-1
15:40: Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m - Qemah 5-2 fav
16:20: Prince of Wales's Stakes 1 1/4 m - Highland Reel 9-4
17:00: Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m - Zhui Feng
17:35: Sandringham Handicap 1m - Con Te Partiro 20-1
Thursday, 22 June
14:30: Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
15:05: Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1 1/4m
15:40: Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1½m
16:20: Gold Cup (Group 1) 2 1/2m
17:00: Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m
17:35: King George V Stakes 1½m
Friday, 23 June
14:30: Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
15:05: King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1½m
15:40: Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
16:20: Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 1m
17:00: Queen's Vase (Group 2) 2m
17:35: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes 1½m
Saturday, 24 June
14:30: Chesham Stakes 7f
15:05: Wolferton Rated Stakes 1 1/4m
15:40: Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1½m
16:20: Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
17:00: Wokingham Stakes 6f
17:35: Queen Alexandra Stakes 2m, 6f