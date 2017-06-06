BBC Look East visits trainer Chris Wall's Induna Stables in Newmarket, where, it is hoped, a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) scheme will ease a shortage of stable staff across the sport.

About 3,000 racehorses are trained at Newmarket, where 1,800 of the UK's 7,500 stable staff are employed.

Reporter Tom Williams speaks to Mae Steel, a graduate of the scheme, Duncan Gregory, operations director at the British Racing School and Zoe Elliott, careers, marketing and recruitment manager at the BHA.