David 'Dandy' Nicholls: Former trainer dies aged 61

David Nicholls' son Adrian rode Evens And Odds to victory at Newmarket in 2009

Recently retired racehorse trainer David 'Dandy' Nicholls has died aged 61.

The former jockey took up training in 1992 and won a host of sprint races, both in the United Kingdom and France, becoming known as 'the sprint king'.

Among his wins were the Nunthorpe Stakes, July Cup, Haydock Sprint Cup, Prix de l'Abbaye and the Ayr Gold Cup.

He was due to face trial in August on two charges of sexual assault, after his case was adjourned in February.

He retired from training in March, citing financial problems.

Among his horses was Ya Malak, who created his own piece of history when he dead-heated with Coastal Bluff in the Nunthorpe at York in 1997.

He was ridden by Nicholls' wife Alex Greaves and the win saw her become the first female rider to win a Group One race in Britain.

Based at Tall Trees Stables near Thirsk, North Yorkshire, Nicholls went out with a winner as stable star Sovereign Debt landed a valuable race in Qatar in February.

During his career as jockey, Nicholls rode more than 400 winners.