Epsom Derby 2017: Wings of Eagles beats favourites Cliffs of Moher and Cracksman

Wings of Eagles gave Aidan O'Brien his sixth Derby win

Aidan O'Brien's 40-1 shot Wings of Eagles came from deep to beat favourites Cliffs of Moher and Cracksman to win the Epsom Derby.

With only two horses behind him with three furlongs to run, jockey Padraig Beggy led Wings of Eagles on a late charge to beat fancied stablemate Cliffs Of Moher in the dying strides.

The 7-2 favourite Cracksman, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was third.

"It's brilliant, I can't describe it," Beggy told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I dreamed of it when I was fairly young. I had nearly given it up.

"Fair play to Aidan O'Brien - it doesn't matter what price you are riding when you are riding for Aidan in a big race."

The Queen was present for the Derby at Epsom Downs in Surrey

The result had looked like going with the form book as Cliffs Of Moher (5-1) just got the better of the two Frankel colts, Cracksman and Eminent, inside the final furlong.

But that was not taking into account Wings Of Eagles - the son of 2011 Derby winner Pour Moi - who provided O'Brien with a sixth Derby winner.

"It means the world," added Beggy. "I'll go down in history because I've won the Derby."

It was Beggy's first run in the Derby and trainer O'Brien was full of praise for his jockey.

"He's a brilliant rider, a world-class rider," O'Brien told BBC Radio 5 live. "We're very lucky to have him."