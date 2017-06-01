Epsom Derby: Paddy Pilley to ride outsider Diore Lia after Gina Mangan barred

Paddy Pilley is an apprentice jockey but has ridden 34 winners in his career

Investec Derby meeting Dates: 2-3 June Big races: Oaks 16:30 BST, Friday 2 June; Derby 16:30 BST Saturday 3 June Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live; results and reports on BBC Sport website

Rank outsider Diore Lia remains in a field of 19 horses for Saturday's Epsom Derby and will be ridden by apprentice jockey Paddy Pilley.

Gina Mangan was barred from riding the 1,000-1 shot by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) on Wednesday.

Owner Richard Aylward had said Diore Lia would not run but changed his mind as any prize money will go to Great Ormond Street's children's hospital.

"Poor old Gina is badly scarred from what the BHA have done," said Aylward.

He added he would try to bring up the Mangan case with the Queen, who is a patron of Great Ormond Street, when she attends the race.

"Our story needs telling because I've been left very, very upset about what has gone on and I feel so sorry for Gina," he said.

"We've had contributions from as far away as America for our charity, and we're hoping it will now take off because of all this that has gone on."

Inexperienced apprentice Mangan has only ever ridden one winner - Roscommon in 2009 - with the BHA pointing out that she had never ridden a race "on the scale and stage of the Derby" in explaining its decision to bar her.

Two-time Derby winner Ryan Moore will ride the Aidan O'Brien-trained Cliffs of Moher - the current 4-1 joint favourite with John Gosden's Cracksman, under Frankie Dettori.

O'Brien's daughter Ana will ride his three-year-old colt The Anvil to become only the third female jockey to ever race in the Derby.

Another of O'Brien's horses, Finn McCool was the only withdrawal at the final declaration stage.

The total purse is set to be £1.625m, the richest race ever staged in Britain, with the winner receiving £920,913 and prize money then paid down to sixth place, which will net £21,922.

'The BHA deserves credit'

Ryan Moore won the Epsom Derby in 2010 and 2013

Three-time champion jockey Moore said the BHA should be "congratulated" for barring Mangan from riding.

"Credit where it is due - and it is definitely due to the BHA here," said Moore in a blog for a betting company.

"In this game you can't take safety for granted, and you would have been asking the horse and jockey to do something at Epsom that they simply weren't equipped to do."

Moore, who will ride favourite Rhododendron in Friday's Epsom Oaks, added the BHA had done the "right thing" by Mangan, but that it was "highly debatable" whether Diore Lia should still be allowed to run.

Although Pilley, 19, is also an apprentice, he is more experienced than Mangan, having ridden 34 winners and the BHA confirmed he met the criteria.

"He has been given a positive reference by his trainer, Roger Charlton, as to his ability, temperament and suitability to take part in the Derby, alongside his BHA jockey coach John Reid," said BHA chief regulatory officer Jamie Stier.

An upset in the Oaks?

Trainers Godsen and O'Brien are also expected to challenge each other for the Epsom Oaks title in the mile-and-a-half Classic on Friday.

Godsen's Enable, who will be ridden by three-time Oaks champion Frankie Dettori, emerged as a contender after winning the Cheshire Oaks in May.

However, O'Brien's Rhododendron is currently the 5-6 heavy favourite under defending champion Moore, who rode stablemate Winter to victory over Rhododendron in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

"The last thing Aidan wants is a walkover - he likes his horses competing at the top level," said Godsen.

"We've got to take him on and make it as competitive as we can.

"Enable is in good form and breezed on Monday morning. We were very happy with her run at Chester and she handled the track very well."