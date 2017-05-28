Irish 1000 Guineas: Winter's win completes double for trainer Aidan O'Brien

Winter is the daughter of 2001 Epsom Derby winner Galileo

Trainer Aidan O'Brien completed the Guineas double-double as the filly Winter took flat racing's Irish 1000 Guineas three weeks after winning the English equivalent at Newmarket.

Winter saw off stable companion and hot favourite Rhododendron at The Curragh.

Roly Poly and Hydrangea made it a 1-2-3 finish for O'Brien, who won the race for a seventh time.

O'Brien's Churchill completed the 2000 Guineas double on Saturday with both horses ridden by jockey Ryan Moore.

"It was very easy," said Moore. "She gave me a lovely ride and it was very straightforward. She was relentless."

O'Brien said Winter was likely to be aimed at the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

My goodness, Winter is thriving under the tutelage of Aidan O'Brien, who took on the filly after previous trainer David Wachman decided to retire.

The daughter of stallion Galileo - who else? - made it look so, so simple here with a performance that seemed a significant step forward from the one that saw her win at Newmarket.

There, she was only really O'Brien's 'third-string' but now she's very much number one and the continuation of a highly lucrative year - with the Coronation Stakes next - can be predicted confidently.