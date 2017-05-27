Irish 2,000 Guineas: Odds-on favourite Churchill completes double

Churchill is the ninth horse to do the Newmarket/Curragh2,000 Guineas double

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Churchill completed the 2,000 Guineas double by adding the Irish version to his success three weeks ago at Newmarket.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Churchill eased to the front with more than a furlong to go to win ahead of runner-up Thunder Show with Irishcorrespondent in third.

Galileo colt Churchill, the 4-9 favourite, may now go for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"He wasn't enjoying the ground so I tried to help him along," said Moore.

"But when I asked him he was there. I have always rated him."

Churchill becomes the ninth horse to complete the Newmarket/Curragh 2,000 Guineas double.

His Ballydoyle stable companions Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor gave him a nice lead into the race and while Godolphin's Thunder Snow did his best to make a race of it, Churchill ultimately saw him off by two and a half lengths under Ryan Moore in the rain-softened ground.

"He is very exciting and hopefully go for the St James's Palace Stakes," said O'Brien who now has a remarkable 70 victories in European classics.

"He would have no problem stepping up to 10 furlongs later in the year. He is so versatile and relaxed."