Soul Stirring is first Frankel offspring to win a classic

Soul Stirring
Soul Stirring was ridden by jockey Christophe Lemaire

Soul Stirring has become the first of Frankel's offspring to win a classic with victory by nearly two lengths in the Japanese Oaks in Tokyo.

The three-year-old was the first of the offspring to win a top-level race at December's Hanshin Juvenile Fillies.

Legendary racehorse Frankel, trained by Sir Henry Cecil, retired unbeaten in 2012 after 14 wins from 14 starts.

He is due to have offspring in next week's Epsom Classics, including Derby hopes Cracksman and Eminent.

