York: Shutter Speed wins Musidora Stakes for Frankie Dettori & John Gosden

Shutter Speed was clocking up her third consecutive victory

Shutter Speed overcame rain-softened ground to win the Musidora Stakes at York under Frankie Dettori and will now be aimed at next month's French Oaks.

Trainer John Gosden let the unbeaten 4-7 favourite race after he walked the course and she beat runner-up Vintage Folly by a length and three quarters.

She goes to Chantilly next rather than the Oaks at Epsom, in which stablemates Enable and Coronet are top contenders.

Tasleet (14-1) took the Duke of York Stakes for trainer William Haggas.

Jim Crowley's mount won comfortably from Magical Memory in second, with Comicas third.

Shutter Speed, whose last run at Newbury saw her beat Enable into third, brought a fifth Musidora win for both Gosden and Dettori.

"We got away with it. The ground was very soft. It was hard work for her," said Dettori.

"She'll be a better horse on better ground. She's top drawer. Everything she does is very classy."

Gosden is concerned about the ground for his colt Cracksman in Thursday's Dante Stakes and will again walk the course before deciding whether he runs in the Derby trial.

Analysis

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Shutter Speed's clearly in very good order and she coped well with the soggy conditions.

She'll be off to France's Oaks, staged over 'her distance' of a mile and a quarter, and Gosden will rely on Enable and Coronet in the longer Epsom Oaks.

The trainer said he was pleased to now have a month to prepare Shutter Speed for Chantilly.

Meanwhile, the gap between Thursday's Dante Stakes and the Derby is just 16 days, so Gosden's colt Cracksman may not be asked to line up in what's sure to be an examining Dante, in terms of both quality and going.