Epsom Derby Trial: Best Solution wins for Godolphin at Lingfield

Best Solution is trained by Saeed bin Suroor

Best Solution, ridden by Pat Cosgrave, was a convincing winner of the Epsom Derby Trial at Lingfield.

The Godolphin colt, at odds of 7-1, beat Glencadam Glory by three and a quarter lengths, with Tartini third.

Sofia Rocks set the pace before Best Solution surged clear. Favourite Sir John Lavery trailed home in sixth.

"We went a good gallop and didn't mess about," said Cosgrave. "I couldn't fault him. I thought it was a good performance with a penalty."

Best Solution was cut to fifth favourite with some bookmakers for the Derby, which takes place on Saturday, 3 June.