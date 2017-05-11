Chester Vase: Venice Beach wins as trainer Aidan O'Brien takes top three places

Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O'Brien has now won the Chester Vase eight times

Trainer Aidan O'Brien's winning run continued as his horses filled the first three places in the Chester Vase, with Venice Beach victorious.

The 5-2 favourite, ridden by Ryan Moore, beat Wings Of Eagles, with The Anvil a nose further back in third.

O'Brien said all three could run in next month's Epsom Derby, for which Venice Beach is rated fifth favourite.

"I thought it was a very good performance. We are still learning an awful lot about him," said Moore.

On Sunday, Winter won the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket to give O'Brien a third double in the Guineas - following Saturday's victory with Churchill.

The trainer also won both Classics in 2005 and 2012.

Analysis

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Venice Beach, another son of super stallion Galileo, won this like a useful performer - though it was his third run of the year - and the eye-catcher was perhaps Wings Of Eagles, racing for the first time in 2017, who was, as they say, doing his best work towards the end of the race.

O'Brien was non-committal about any 'pecking order', but to be fair he's got important potential Derby runners Cliffs Of Moher and Sir John Lavery in action in the coming days.

His Epsom team, however, looks more formidable than ever.