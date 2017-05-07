Heartbreak City: Melbourne Cup runner-up and Ebor winner suffers fatal gallops injury

Adam McNamara rode Heartbreak City to victory in last year's Ebor at York

Heartbreak City, runner-up in last year's Melbourne Cup after winning the Ebor, has been put down after breaking his leg in a gallops accident.

The Tony Martin-trained gelding sustained the injury while working at the Curragh on Saturday.

County Meath-based Martin spoke of his sadness after the seven-year-old's death.

"He did everyone proud and was more than a horse, he was some character and so genuine," said Martin.

"So many people wanted him when he retired because he was such a lovely horse.

"He took us to so many places and the plan this season was to go back out to Melbourne and have another whack.

"He was having a gallop ahead of running on the Flat next week at the Curragh."

Heartbreak City won the Ebor at York last August before heading to Australia where he was beaten just a head by Almandin in the Group One feature at Flemington in November.

Darren Dance, whose Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock syndicate raced the seven-year-old in partnership with the Here For The Craic Partnership, also paid tribute to the six-times winner.

"It's just so tragic because he was such a lovely, quiet animal and he gave us so much joy."