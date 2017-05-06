Churchill wins 2,000 Guineas to give Aidan O'Brien a record-breaking eighth win

Churchill Churchill was Europe's champion two-year-old last season

Churchill, the 6-4 favourite, won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-breaking eighth win in the Classic.

It was jockey Ryan Moore's second win in the race, having ridden O'Brien's previous winner Gleneagles, in 2015.

Barney Roy (7-2) was second ahead of third-favourite Al Wukair (11-2) in the first Classic of the 2017 Flat season.

Frankel's offspring Dream Castle and Colts Eminent were fifth and sixth respectively over the mile distance.

The 1,000 Guineas, for fillies, takes place at Newmarket on Sunday at 15:35 BST.

Churchill, last season's champion two-year-old, was sitting third at the halfway stage and managed to get the first run on his main rivals as he won by a length from Barney Roy.

O'Brien's eight winners 1998: King Of Kings 2008: Henrythenavigator 2002: Rock Of Gibraltar 2012: Camelot 2005: Footstepsinthesand 2015: Gleneagles 2006: George Washington 2017: Churchill

Moore said Churchill, who was making his three-year-old debut at Newmarket, had "everything you want in a racehorse".

"He has a magnificent mind, he travels, has speed and loads of class," Moore told ITV Racing. "He was always racing comfortably - he was there a little bit early.

"He always feels like there's more when you ask him."

O'Brien added: "I was very worried about it being his first run. He's a big horse and we knew he would come on for the run. Ryan gave him a lovely ride.

"Everyone at home was very happy with the horse which is why we took the chance to come first time, so I'm delighted."