BBC Sport - Frankie Dettori demonstrates his riding skills on a horse racing simulator.

'Follow the rhythm' - Dettori's racing tips

Frankie Dettori gives BBC Sport's Richard Conway a demonstration of his riding skills on a horse racing simulator.

WATCH MORE: Piggott deserves knighthood - Dettori

Top videos

Video

'Follow the rhythm' - Dettori's racing tips

Video

Rohler joins greats with 'unbelievable' javelin throw

Video

Usain Bolt: The Final Chapter

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Race for Europe tougher in England - Guardiola

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Very difficult day for us all - Allardyce

Video

Title race is not over - Pochettino

Video

Ratchford's sublime step for England try

Video

Meet the nominees for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017

Video

Best five baskets as Newcastle beat Worcester

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired