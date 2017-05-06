BBC Sport - Lester Piggott deserves knighthood - Frankie Dettori
Piggott deserves knighthood - Dettori
- From the section Horse Racing
Frankie Dettori says Lester Piggott is under-appreciated and deserves a knighthood, describing the 81-year-old as "way beyond everybody else" in horse racing.
Dettori was speaking to BBC Sport on the 60th anniversary of Piggott riding Crepello to victory in the first of his five 2000 Guineas triumphs.
