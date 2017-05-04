Grand National 2017: Jockeys face inquiry over Aintree start

Forty runners took part in last month's Grand National at Aintree

Twenty six jockeys face disciplinary action on Friday after a false start delayed this year's Grand National.

It is thought the riders, including Derek Fox who rode winner One For Arthur, will accept they lined up for the start before the flag was raised.

Penalties could range from cautions to short suspensions.

Aintree stewards referred 31 of the 40 jockeys in the 8 April contest to the British Horseracing Authority, but five have since been cleared.

This inquiry has been less controversial than three years ago, when jockeys initially refused to co-operate when a hearing was scheduled for later on Grand National day.

On that occasion, assistant starter Simon McNeill was knocked over by one of the runners as it approached the start line. He was not badly hurt, and cautions were eventually issued to 39 jockeys at a rescheduled hearing.