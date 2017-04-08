BBC Sport - Grand National 2017: Winning Grand National is unbelievable feeling - Derek Fox
Winning Grand National is 'unbelievable feeling'
- From the section Horse Racing
Grand National winning jockey Derek Fox says it's "an unbelievable feeling" to win on 14-1 shot One For Arthur, a month after breaking his wrist in a fall.
READ MORE: One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, wins
