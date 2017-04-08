Grand National 2017: One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, wins

One For Arthur is owned by friends Belinda McClung and Debs Thomson, who go under the name 'The Two Golf Widows'

The 14-1 shot One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox and trained by Lucinda Russell, has won the 2017 Grand National at Aintree.

The gelding charged clear to finish ahead of Cause Of Causes (14-1) and Saint Are (40-1) to become only the second Scottish-trained winner of the race after Rubstic in 1979.

Jockey Fox only returned from the injury he picked up in March this week.

Blaklion, who led for much of the contest, was fourth.

More to follow.