Grand National 2017: Robbie Power guides Fox Norton to Melling Chase win

Fox Norton gave jockey Robbie Power another memorable day with an impressive victory in the Melling Chase on Ladies' Day at Aintree.

The 4-1 shot went ahead of Sub Lieutenant with two fences to go and stretched away from his rival.

It was Fox Norton's first time to run over more than two miles.

It gave Power, who won last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup on Sizing John, a double after Pingshou won the earlier Top Novices Hurdle.

Both Fox Norton and Pingshou are trained by Colin Tizzard, and owned by husband and wife Alan and Ann Potts.

"It's fantastic, it's a pleasure to be riding horses like this," said Power. "He ran a cracker in the Champion Chase and was unlucky.

"When I schooled him at Colin's last week, I had no doubt two-and-a-half miles would play to his strengths and he's travelled everywhere, jumped from fence to fence.

"He was never in any danger and running down to the last he met it well.

"He's a very classy horse and he could well be a King George horse, he could be as good over further, he's a very relaxed horse and has a great cruising speed. If we got nice ground that could be the race for him."