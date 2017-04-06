Grand National 2017: Katie Walsh set for Aintree race despite arm injury

Walsh is an experienced campaigner both in Ireland and England

Randox Health Grand National Venue: Aintree Date: Saturday, 8 April Race: 17:15 BST

Top female jockey Katie Walsh says she will be fit to ride in Saturday's Grand National despite injuring her arm in a fall at Aintree on Thursday.

The 32-year-old fell at The Chair on Distime in the Foxhunters' Chase and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Early reports suggested she would miss the ride on 33-1 shot Wonderful Charm because of a broken arm.

But Walsh tweeted: "All X-rays clear. Just a bit of bruising roll on Saturday."

Walsh finished third on Seabass in 2012, the highest-ever Grand National finish by a female jockey.

Her elder brother Ruby, who has won the Grand National twice, has missed four of the last seven runnings of the race because of injury.

Afterwards, Aintree officials said that all of the horses in the Foxhunters' Chase, including Distime, returned safely after the race.