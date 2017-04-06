Aintree 2017: Lizzie Kelly guides Tea For Two to victory

The eight-year-old Tea for Two got the better of his older rivals at Aintree on Thursday

Randox Health Grand National Venue: Aintree Date: Saturday, 8 April Race: 17:15 BST Coverage: Build-up and live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live from 13:00, with text updates and pinstickers' guide on the BBC Sport website and app.

Lizzie Kelly guided the 10-1 shot Tea For Two to victory in the Betway Bowl on the opening day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Kelly was unseated at the second fence on the horse in March's Cheltenham Gold Cup, leaving her distraught.

But this time they got the better of last year's winner Cue Card for a second Grade One success.

They pulled alongside Cue Card with three to go and showed good strength and stamina to win by a neck.

"We didn't let on how confident we were coming here today," Kelly said afterwards. "We were always more confident about him handling this better than Cheltenham because he's done all his winning on flat tracks.

"It was hard what happened in the Gold Cup after all the build up and he has been different at home.

"My mum said to me she didn't know what I'd find today, he'd had a long season, but she's done a lot of hard work with him.

"Next year's Gold Cup dream is still alive."

This year the 23-year-old became the first woman since Linda Sheedy in 1984 to ride in Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Kelly shot to fame when she became the first female jockey to win a Grade One jumps race in Britain when she guided Tea for Two - part-owned by her mother Jane and trained by her stepfather Nick Williams - to victory in the Kauto Star Novice Chase at Kempton in December 2015.

"This [the Betway Bowl] means more than winning the Grade One at Kempton on him," she added. "I didn't really appreciate that at the time, but this is special."

Kelly and Tea for Two suffered misery at Cheltenham

But she was all smiles after her victory at Aintree on Thursday

Kelly's mother Jane, who does most of the work with the horse, told BBC Radio 5 live that Thursday's race had been an anxious experience.

"I spent three-quarters of the race in the car park trying to hide," she said.

"We had such disappointment at Cheltenham. It's hard when you expect a big run, to come crashing down at the second.

"We scraped ourselves off the floor that day. The horse has been doing a lot of dressage and has been very well."