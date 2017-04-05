Grand National 2017: Aintree ready for meeting; Barry Geraghty set for More Of That

A view of the course ahead of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

Randox Health Grand National Dates: 6-8 April Venue: Aintree Grand National: Saturday 8 April, 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, live text coverage of the Grand National on 8 April on the BBC Sport website and app (full coverage details)

The three-day Grand National meeting gets under way at Aintree on Thursday.

Cue Card heads the contenders as he seeks a second successive win in the Betway Bowl (14:50 BST).

The line-up for 40 runners for Saturday's Grand National will be named at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.

Leading jockey Barry Geraghty is set to pick More Of That ahead of Cause Of Causes. The pair lead four possible contenders for Geraghty's boss, the racehorse owner JP McManus.

More Of That was sixth in the Gold Cup, while Cause Of Causes won the Cross-Country Chase at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

Geraghty, who won the National in 2003 on Monty's Pass, returned to riding at the weekend after being sidelined since breaking six ribs and suffering a collapsed lung in a fall at Kempton at the end of February.

The Irishman faced a dilemma over his National ride but looks likely to opt for the Jonjo O'Neill-trained More Of That, leaving Jamie Codd to once again ride Cause Of Causes for Gordon Elliott.

"Barry is set to ride More Of That, with Jamie ready to ride Cause Of Causes, though Barry is obviously waiting until the end to see if anything should change," Frank Berry, McManus' racing manager, told the Irish Independent.

Vieux Lion Rouge, for David Pipe, and the Brian Ellison-trained Definitly Red head the betting for Saturday's race at about 10-1, with More Of That and Cause Of Causes next at 12-1.

McManus also has Regal Encore and Pendra among a total of 70 entries remaining in the contest, with a maximum line-up of 40 and four reserves announced on Thursday.

As it stands the 40th horse in the field is the Pipe-trained La Vaticane, one ahead of stablemate Doctor Harper. The lowest-rated horses are balloted out.

Terminally ill five-year-old boy Bradley Lowery is to be given honorary 41st place in the National racecard.

Aintree first day highlights - Thursday

Can Cue Card win again at Aintree after Cheltenham fall?

Colin Tizzard's popular chaser Cue Card , who fell at the third-last fence for the second successive year in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, will bid to win the Betway Bowl again after succeeding 12 months ago.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Silviniaco Conti, winner in 2014 and 2015, is among his rivals.

Champion hurdler Buveur D'Air leads runners in the Aintree Hurdle (15:25), alongside stablemate and Cheltenham runner-up My Tent Or Yours and 2014 winner The New One.

On The Fringe and Pacha Du Polder head contenders for the Foxhunters' Chase over the Grand National fences (16:05) .

Enda Bolger's On The Fringe has won the last two renewals, but could only finish fourth behind the Nicholls-trained Pacha Du Polder at Cheltenham.