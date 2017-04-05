BBC North West Tonight looks back at the achievements of the unlikely hero Red Rum to mark the 40th anniversary of his historic third Grand National win.

Jockey Tommy Stack, who rode Red Rum that day, reflects on his part in one of racing's greatest stories and the impact the horse made on the Aintree event.

"You could hear the crowd, it was unreal. The place was mobbed with people around the winning post and everywhere," the 71-year-old remembers.