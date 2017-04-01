Lincoln Handicap: Bravery claims narrow win at Doncaster

Bravery (16, in dark blue) just held off the challenge of Oh This Is Us (in dark purple) for victory

Bravery claimed a narrow victory from race favourite Oh This Is Us in the Lincoln Handicap as the new Flat season got under way at Doncaster.

The 20-1 shot, ridden by Daniel Tudhope and trained by David O'Meara, denied Ryan Moore a fourth win of the day.

The jockey had earlier secured a 575-1 treble - on Ballet Concerto in the Spring Mile Handicap, Tupi in the Cammidge Trophy Stakes and Kool Kompany in the Doncaster Mile Stakes.

Donncha was third, with Gabrial fourth.

"He was held up slightly on the far side of the field, so to get that win was a real result," O'Meara told ITV.

"It means an awful lot. You like to hit the ground running - sometimes you come here and loads of bubbles are burst, but it's nice to win. It tells you you've probably done the right thing over the winter."

Analysis

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

The relief from the betting industry as Bravery's last-gasp success defied a Ryan Moore four-timer was palpable.

They could have done without a massive pay-out on combination bets on Moore's mounts a week before the potential uncertainties of the Grand National.

There was not so much relief as delight from the winning team, which has endured near-misses in this most competitive of races in the past, but finally nailed it.

And what a way to start the new season: David O'Meara admits to taking time to find his feet after a move of stables within Yorkshire, but things are well on track again now.