Grand National 2017: Pinstickers' guide to Aintree runners & riders

Randox Health Grand National 2017 Venue: Aintree Date: Saturday, 8 April, 17:15 BST BBC coverage: Commentary and updates on Radio 5 live; live text commentary on BBC Sport website. (Full coverage details)

Runners, riders, trainers and form - all the key details you need to know for Saturday's big race at Aintree.

(Racecard number, horse, trainer, jockey, recent form, age, weight carried ie 11st 10lb is top weight. Form: F - Fell, P- Pulled up, U -Unseated rider. Some colours to be confirmed.)

BBC Sport's Frank Keogh's verdict: "The Young Master can prove the master here. Vieux Lion Rouge and Highland Lodge should relish the test."

1 The Young Master 2 Vieux Lion Rouge 3 Highland Lodge 4 Pleasant Company

1 THE LAST SAMURI

Trainer: Kim Bailey Jockey: David Bass

Form: 12-532 Age: 9 Weight: 11-10

Last year's runner-up when carrying over a stone less. No top weight has won wince Red Rum in 1974. Nagging feeling that chance may have gone despite a close third in Becher Chase at Aintree in December. Trainer is in a select club to have won the Champion Hurdle, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National. Triumphed at Aintree with Mr Frisk in 1990.

Rating: 6/10 Approximate odds: 14-1

2 MORE OF THAT

Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill Jockey: Barry Geraghty

Form: -P36U6 Age: 9 Weight: 11-06

Sixth in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup. Very talented at best, beating subsequent champion hurdler Annie Power to win 2014 World Hurdle, but the most recent victory came in late 2015. Trainer joked at a lunch in the big race build-up that nothing could beat him. Backers will be happy with more of that chat.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 12-1

3 SHANTOU FLYER

Trainer: Rebecca Curtis Jockey: Jonathan Moore

Form: 529142 Age: 7 Weight: 11-05

Made a winning start at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and could appreciate this step-up in distance. Will need to defy the stats - the last seven-year-old to win was Bogskar in 1940. It's also more than a century since a horse trained in Wales won the National.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

4 PERFECT CANDIDATE

Trainer: Fergal O'Brien Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Form: 1-02P1 Age: 10 Weight: 11-05

Fine front-running success last time out at Exeter. Trainer's celebrations often revolve around cake and he loves a Victoria sponge. Whether his horse will rise to the occasion remains to be seen. Having missed the cut last year, the heavier weight allocated this time may well mean he is not quite the perfect candidate.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

5 SAPHIR DU RHEU

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Form: -3F215 Age: 8 Weight: 11-05

Smart performer who was fifth in March's Cheltenham Gold Cup. Jockey's choice from several possibles for the champion trainer, including Vicente. Trainer won with another grey, Neptune Collonges, in 2012. Owner Andy Stewart, associated with the great hurdler Big Buck's, seeking his first National victory.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 20-1

6 ROI DES FRANCS

Trainer: Gordon Elliott IRE Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Form: 320541 Age: 8 Weight: 11-03

Roughly translated as King of the Franks. Won in lesser company at Down Royal on St Patrick's Day. One of the team owned by airline boss Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud, which scored with Rule The World last year. Trainer landed the National 10 years ago thanks to Silver Birch and topped the Cheltenham Festival standings for the first time in March.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

7 WOUNDED WARRIOR

Trainer: Noel Meade IRE Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Form: 6-406P Age: 8 Weight: 11-02

Last victory came in January 2015 at Naas, when he beat Rule The World, who went on to win the 2016 National. Has run well in defeat since, including when third behind Don Poli in the RSA Chase at Cheltenham two years ago. This marathon test of stamina could suit, although a slight worry after he was pulled up on his most recent outing in February.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

8 WONDERFUL CHARM

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Jockey: Katie Walsh

Form: P7-112 Age: 9 Weight: 11-02

Just touched off at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Never really got going in the National last year and was pulled up on the second circuit. Jockey achieved the best placing by a female rider when third on Seabass in 2012, but appears an outsider this time to make history by becoming the first woman to partner the winner.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

9 TENOR NIVERNAIS

Trainer: Venetia Williams Jockey: Liam Treadwell

Form: -34312 Age: 10 Weight: 11-01

Trainer sprang a shock with 100-1 winner Mon Mome in 2009. She tends to do well with horses who appreciate soft ground, and this one is no exception. Won by 30 lengths in those conditions at Ascot in February. While the big Aintree meeting has been dubbed the 'Tanned National' in honour of glowing racegoers, this one wants to swerve the sun.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

10 BLAKLION

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies Jockey: Noel Fehily

Form: 3-4532 Age: 8 Weight: 11-01

Classy and consistent, won the RSA Chase at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival and second to Vieux Lion Rouge in February's Grand National Trial at Haydock. Victory would be a third triumph for trainer, successful previously with Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002). Respected jockey has not made first four from 14 previous rides.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1

11 DROP OUT JOE

Trainer: Charlie Longsdon Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Form: 1570-1 Age: 9 Weight: 11-01

Has been dropped out since last summer. This will be his first competitive run since winning at Uttoxeter in June, when Ballynagour and Gas Line Boy were among the beaten rivals. Seems to enjoy a rest, winning four times after a break of at least four months, but this is a tough comeback. Last 'name' winners were Monty's Pass (2003) and Bobbyjo (1999).

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

12 LE MERCUREY

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Jockey: Sean Bowen

Form: -32523 Age: 7 Weight: 11-00

Second to previous National winner Many Clouds over the Mildmay course at Aintree in December reads well. Could history repeat itself? Bought in the latter stages of the build-up to this race by Patricia Thompson, who owns Cheveley Park Stud with husband David. Did the same 25 years ago when Party Politics prevailed.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

13 THE YOUNG MASTER

Trainer: Neil Mulholland Jockey: Sam Waley-Cohen

Form: 31-F06 Age: 8 Weight: 10-13

Winner of the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April. Respected despite fall in Becher Chase at Aintree on seasonal return. Decent prep run at Cheltenham in March for Northern Irish trainer, who is based near Bath. Amateur jockey has an excellent record over the National fences, winning six other races on the famous course.

Rating: 9/10 Odds: 20-1

14 CAUSE OF CAUSES

Trainer: Gordon Elliott IRE Jockey: Jamie Codd

Form: -5P051 Age: 9 Weight: 10-13

Creditable run as a youngster when eighth in the 2015 National. Won the Cross Country Chase in March for a third consecutive Cheltenham Festival victory. That was one place better than Silver Birch who warmed up in similar style 10 years ago before victory at Aintree. It made the same trainer, then 29, the youngest to win the big race.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1

15 REGAL ENCORE

Trainer: Anthony Honeyball Jockey: Robbie Power

Form: -2PP1P Age: 9 Weight: 10-13

Pulled up six times in past eight races, but did win Ascot's Silver Cup two starts ago and would probably be suited to drying ground. Part of the team owned by billionaire JP McManus - nicknamed the 'Sundance Kid' for his gambling exploits - whose horses run in the green and gold colours of his local Limerick hurling club.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

16 VIEUX LION ROUGE

Trainer: David Pipe Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Form: 267-11 Age: 8 Weight: 10-12

Looks tailor-made for the race. Won the Becher Chase over the National fences and then the Grand National Trial at Haydock, beating Blaklion. Could be the toast of hostelries up and down the land. Vieux Lion Rouge is French for Old Red Lion and there are more than 600 pubs in Britain called the Red Lion. Trainer won with Comply Or Die in 2008.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 10-1

17 DEFINITLY RED

Trainer: Brian Ellison Jockey: Danny Cook

Form: -131U1 Age: 8 Weight: 10-12

Sure to be popular with the red half of Merseyside. Official handicapper says 10lb 'well in' following 14-length Grimthorpe Chase win at Doncaster from The Last Samuri - after the National weights were announced. And yes, there's no E in this Definitly, because of a spelling mistake when the horse's original registration forms were completed.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 10-1

18 UCELLO CONTI

Trainer: Gordon Elliott IRE Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Form: -74724 Age: 9 Weight: 10-12

Half brother to two-time King George VI Chase winner Silviniaco Conti. Looked a contender before fading to finish sixth in last year's race. Also completed over the National fences when fourth in the Becher Chase in December. Leading female jockey Katie Walsh said Ucello Conti had "a massive chance" when the weights for the race were announced two months ago.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 16-1

19 DOUBLE SHUFFLE

Trainer: Tom George Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Form: -2P512 Age: 7 Weight: 10-12

Sound jumper who won well at Kempton in December, though stamina unproven and no seven-year-old has landed the National for 77 years. Owned by businessman Nic Williamson and hairdresser Max Fawbert, who met when Williamson popped in to his salon for a haircut. Trainer had a close shave with Saint Are - second in 2015.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 40-1

20 HOUBLON DES OBEAUX

Trainer: Venetia Williams Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Form: P-3484 Age: 10 Weight: 10-12

Wetter the better for this soft ground lover. Placed in two Nationals this season, finishing third in the Welsh and fourth in the Midlands version at Uttoxeter last time. Arguably the best form was back in the 2014 Hennessy Gold Cup when runner-up to Many Clouds. Trainer is one of three women to have saddled the winner of the Grand National (Mon Mome 2009).

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

21 PLEASANT COMPANY

Trainer: Willie Mullins Jockey: Ruby Walsh

Form: 3P-141 Age: 9 Weight: 10-12

A win in February's Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse was one of only six runs over fences. Horse and rider will hope each other are pleasant company round the 30 Aintree obstacles. Jockey is among the best of his generation and has won the race twice, with Papillon (2000) and Hedgehunter (2005) but missed out through injury four times in the past seven years.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 16-1

22 ONE FOR ARTHUR

Trainer: Lucinda Russell Jockey: Derek Fox

Form: 43-151 Age: 8 Weight: 10-11

Owned by friends Belinda McClung and Debs Thomson, who go under the name 'The Two Golf Widows'. Won the Classic Chase at Warwick in January. Trained in Scotland, which has only boasted the Grand National winner once - with Rubstic in 1979. Jockey has first ride in the race having recovered from a broken wrist and collarbone in a fall four weeks ago.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1

23 BALLYNAGOUR

Trainer: David Pipe Jockey: David Noonan

Form: 722PPP Age: 11 Weight: 10-11

Boasts some decent form, but much of that is from three years ago and seems an unlikely winner having been pulled up on all of his past three starts. Unseated rider at the 19th fence when beginning to make headway in the 2016 National. Trainer enjoyed a win in 2008 with Comply Or Die, who finished second a year later.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 66-1

24 O'FAOLAINS BOY

Trainer: Rebecca Curtis Jockey: Paul Townend

Form: P87-PP Age: 10 Weight: 10-11

Withdrawn when lame on the morning of the race last year. Another whose recent runs leave something to be desired. A return to the sort of shape that won the RSA Chase at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival would make him a more interesting contender. Trainer bidding to give Wales a first National victory since 1905 and become the fourth woman to saddle the winner.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

25 HIGHLAND LODGE

Trainer: Jimmy Moffatt Jockey: Henry Brooke

Form: 721P-2 Age: 11 Weight: 10-11

A winner and runner-up in the shorter Becher Chase over the National fences. Missed cut for 2016 National and then second in Scottish version. Previous owners Simon and Julie Wilson, whose teenage son Patrick died from a brain tumour last year, sold the horse last week to Patricia Thompson (who also bought Le Mercurey). Jockey returned to riding in November, just seven weeks after a fall left him in a coma.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 25-1

26 BISHOPS ROAD

Trainer: Kerry Lee Jockey: Jamie Moore

Form: UF-403 Age: 9 Weight: 10-10

Won the National Trial at Haydock last year, but agonisingly missed the cut for the big race and then unseated his rider in the Topham Chase over the National fences. Trainer, in her second season after successfully taking over from father Richard, formerly worked behind the scenes for Channel 4 Racing.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

27 LORD WINDERMERE

Trainer: Jim Culloty Jockey: Leighton Aspell

Form: PP/295 Age: 11 Weight: 10-10

Winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2014, but best days appear to be behind him. Has not won since that triumph at odds of 20-1 and was pulled up under top weight in the Grand National two years ago. Trainer famously won the Gold Cup himself as a jockey three years running on Best Mate (2002-2004).

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

28 SAINT ARE

Trainer: Tom George Jockey: Davy Russell

Form: 0-53F2 Age: 11 Weight: 10-10

Runner-up to Many Clouds in 2015 and fancied to go well again 12 months later but was tailed off when pulled up on testing ground before the last, having led at The Chair. Approaching the veteran stage now but had a decent second last time out. Horses aged 11 won the National three years running from 2012 to 2014.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

29 VICENTE

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Jockey: Brian Hughes

Form: 1-F669 Age: 8 Weight: 10-10

Winner of last year's Scottish National. Trainer has aimed the horse at Aintree ever since that Ayr triumph and has been treated considerately in the weights. Bought by three-time winning owner Trevor Hemmings in March after the death of his 2015 victor Many Clouds. Well-regarded jockey looking to complete the race for the first time at his fifth attempt.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 20-1

30 JUST A PAR

Trainer: Paul Nicholls Jockey: Harry Cobden

Form: 02-4P1 Age: 10 Weight: 10-09

Would be an appropriate winner on the weekend of golf's Masters. Set to be sold after racing at Aintree on the first day of the National meeting. Has never fallen or unseated in 23 races. Won the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April 2015 before finishing a narrow second a year later. However, somewhat under par when he finished a distant 15th in last year's National.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

31 MEASUREOFMYDREAMS

Trainer: Noel Meade IRE Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Form: 3F0-P0 Age: 9 Weight: 10-09

Third in the four-mile National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last year behind the 2017 Gold Cup second and third, Minella Rocco and Native River, but fell early when joint favourite for the Scottish National. With four wins coming when 'heavy' has been in the going description, supporters will be dreaming of heavy downpours on Merseyside.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

32 RAZ DE MAREE

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell Jockey: Ger Fox

Form: U21722 Age: 12 Weight: 10-09

Something of a National specialist. Second victory in the Cork National earlier this season was followed by a narrow second to Native River in the Welsh National. Also has a runner-up spot in the Midlands version on his CV, but could only finish eighth in the Aintree race three years ago. Last 12-year-old to win was Amberleigh House in 2004.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

33 STELLAR NOTION

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead Jockey: David Mullins

Form: 103242 Age: 9 Weight: 10-09

Should be easy to spot as likely to be among the early front-runners. Some decent runs this season including a fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over the festive period. Stamina is an unknown - the longest distance the horse has won over is two and a half miles, and this is nearly two miles further. Jockey won on debut with Rule The World last year.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

34 ROGUE ANGEL

Trainer: Mouse Morris Jockey: Bryan Cooper

Form: 080095 Age: 9 Weight: 10-08

Won last year's Irish Grand National, which can often be a good pointer to the Aintree version. Genial chain-smoking trainer's first name is Michael but earned the nickname Mouse as an amateur jockey. Scored an emotional success in the 2016 National with Rule The World, just 10 months after the death of his son Tiff.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 25-1

35 COCKTAILS AT DAWN

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Form: F-P4FP Age: 9 Weight: 10-08

Recent runs offer little encouragement, including a fall in last season's Topham Chase over the big Aintree fences. Trainer has saddled the most winners of all-time at the Cheltenham Festival, but is due a change of luck in the National. Has yet to win despite 39 runners since 1979. Eight of them got no further than the first fence.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 100-1

36 THUNDER AND ROSES

Trainer: Mouse Morris Jockey: Mark Enright

Form: 207226 Age: 9 Weight: 10-07

Claimed the Irish National in 2015 when ridden by Katie Walsh. Without a win in subsequent 14 runs, and disappointed in Becher Chase at Aintree later that year. A close second to Pleasant Company at Fairyhouse in February and better off at the weights here. Trainer triumphed last year with Rule The World after 18 previously unsuccessful attempts at winning the Grand National.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 33-1

37 GAS LINE BOY

Trainer: Ian Williams Jockey: Robbie Dunne

Form: 243144 Age: 11 Weight: 10-07

Looks one of the less likely winners. Fell at the first on a previous attempt in this race two years ago. Win in a veterans' chase at Kelso earlier in the season offers some encouragement but well behind Vieux Lion Rouge and Blaklion at Haydock in February. May run out of gas even if able to negotiate the obstacles. Jockey was third on 100-1 shot Vics Canvas 12 months ago.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 66-1

38 GOODTOKNOW

Trainer: Kerry Lee Jockey: Jake Greenall

Form: -8521P Age: 9 Weight: 10-07

Good second behind One For Arthur at Warwick in January before Hereford win, but pulled up in National Trial behind Vieux Lion Rouge. One of two contenders, alongside Bishops Road, for the trainer having her first runners in the race. She won the Welsh National with Mountainous in January 2016 just six months after taking over from her father.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 66-1

39 LA VATICANE

Trainer: David Pipe Jockey: Richie McLernon

Form: -2515P Age: 8 Weight: 10-06

Girl power? Seeking to become the first mare to win since Nickel Coin back in 1951. The grey has twice completed other races over the National fences, though was well beaten on both occasions. You will of course know that La Vaticane is Italian for The Vatican. Just don't expect all your prayers to be answered.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 100-1

40 DOCTOR HARPER

Trainer: David Pipe Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Form: -P92P7 Age: 9 Weight: 10-06

Looks the type who will win a big race at a big price one day soon. Runs in the blue and green colours of David Johnson, the popular owner of 2008 winner Comply or Die, who died of cancer in 2013. Doctor Harper was one of the last horses he bought and is named after the doctor who treated him.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 50-1