Dubai World Cup: Arrogate wins $10m race

The world's number one-rated racehorse Arrogate recovered from a poor start to win the $10m (£8.02m) Dubai World Cup.

The four-year-old colt and 3-1 favourite, trained in the US by Bob Baffert and ridden by jockey Mike Smith, made it seven wins on the trot as he beat Gun Runner and Neolithic.

"When he missed the break, I gave him no chance at all," said Baffert.

This was the world's richest race until it was surpassed by Florida's $12m (£9.6m) Pegasus World Cup this year.

"I was so mad at myself thinking I shouldn't have brought him - that's the greatest horse I've ever seen run, it's unbelievable, I can't believe he won," added Baffert.

"That is a great horse. Mike did a great job, he didn't panic."

Jack Hobbs wins $6m Classic

Chad Summers enjoyed his first success as a trainer as Mind Your Biscuits won the $2m (£1.6m) Dubai Golden Shaheen, after being drawn widest of all in stall 14.

"He showed he was the best horse today," said jockey Joel Rosario. "I'm so happy for Chad, he works really hard and I'm glad to have the opportunity to be here."

Vazirabad won the Dubai Gold Cup for the second successive year to take the prize back to France, while Thunder Snow gave Saeed bin Suroor an eighth win in the UAE Derby.

Joao Moreira then rode Vivlos to a Dubai Turf success, before Jack Hobbs - trained by John Gosden and ridden by William Buick - won the Dubai Sheema Classic to collect $6m (£4.81m).

Second Summer and jockey Pat Dobbs gave Doug Watson victory in the Godolphin Mile, the opening event on Dubai World Cup day at Meydan.

"We had been aiming at the World Cup," said Watson. "But when we heard Arrogate was coming and he was beaten in another race here, we took it easy and aimed for this."

Analysis - sensational Arrogate

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

A mighty performance from Arrogate who won despite finding himself unusually far back, at the rear of the field, early on.

For a while it seemed that he might be too far behind, but the grey colt scythed through his opponents in a style that I can only describe as sensational to win in the end as he liked.

Terrific stuff, and ditto from the John Gosden team to get the 2015 Irish Derby winner Jack Hobbs back to winning ways in the Sheema Classic.

The horse has suffered a serious pelvis injury since winning his last race 18 months ago.