BBC Sport - James Ridley: Lookslikerainted jockey loses race after finish line blunder
Jockey loses race after finish line blunder
Amateur jockey James Ridley, riding Lookslikerainted, slows down and loses his lead in the final stages of the Hunters' Chase at Newbury after mistakenly thinking he had already crossed the finish line, allowing two horses to pass.
Pictures courtesy of Racing UK.
Available to UK users only.
