Grand National 2017: Race schedule and BBC coverage

There will be live coverage of the 2017 Grand National on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website

The 2017 Grand National Festival takes place from 6 to 8 April with the Grand National on Saturday, 8 April at 17:15 BST.

The iconic race has £1m in prize money up for grabs but first the 40 horses and jockeys taking part will have to navigate a series of fences including Becher's Brook, The Canal Turn and The Chair.

And it can be anyone's race, as 33-1 Rule the World demonstrated when winning in 2016.

There is comprehensive live coverage of the Grand National on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website, while Radio 5 live sports extra has live commentary of Ladies' Day.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times BST, distances in miles and furlongs):

Thursday, 6 April - Grand Opening Day

13:40: Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase 2m 4f

14:20: Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle 2m 1f

14:50: Betway Bowl Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:25: Betway Aintree Hurdle 2m 4f

16:05: Randox Health Foxhunters' Steeple Chase 2m 5f

16:40: Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase 2m

17:15: Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f

BBC coverage:

13:00-16:10 - Updates and race commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live

19:30-20:00 - Grand National preview

Friday, 7 April - Ladies' Day

13:40: Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

14:20: Crabbie's Top Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f

14:50: Betway Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:25: JLT Melling Steeple Chase 2m 4f

16:05: Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase 2m 5f

16:40: Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle 3m ½f

17:15: Weatherbys Champion Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f

BBC coverage:

13:00-14:00 - Updates and race commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live

14:00-16:10 - Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 8 April - Grand National Day

13:40: Gaskells Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f

14:25: Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 2m 4f

15:00: Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase 2m

15:40: Betway Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f

16:20: Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle (Registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) 3m ½f

17:15: Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase 4m 2½f

18:15: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f

BBC coverage:

11:30-17:00 - Build-up on BBC Radio 5 live plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website from 13:15-18:15

17:00-18:06 - Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, plus text coverage on the BBC Sport website